Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Stewart Obituary
Willie passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Willie was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

His family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Ceremony Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester VA 23831 Jahnke Road Baptist Church 6023 Jahnke Rd. Richmond, VA 23225 http://www.jahnkeroadbaptistchurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jahnke Road Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now