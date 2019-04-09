|
|
Willie passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Willie was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
His family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Ceremony Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester VA 23831 Jahnke Road Baptist Church 6023 Jahnke Rd. Richmond, VA 23225 http://www.jahnkeroadbaptistchurch.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jahnke Road Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 9, 2019