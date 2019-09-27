|
Willie passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Tenny is Past Master of Clover Hill Masonic Lodge 253. The family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham-6900 Hull Street Rd where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment to Follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Chesterfield Baptist Church 16520 Hull St. Rd Moseley, VA 23130 (804) 739-2197 https://www.chesterfieldbc.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Rd., where he was a longtime member.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 27, 2019