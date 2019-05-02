|
|
Wilson was born on June 21, 1937 and passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Wilson was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Interment in Mount Vernon Memorial Park. Family Will Receive Friends Mount Vernon Baptist Church 112200 Nuckols Road Richmond VA Mount Vernon Baptist Church 112200 Nuckols Road Richmond VA Mount Vernon Memorial Park 11220 Nuckols Road Glen Allen VA 23059 Mount Vernon Bereavement Fund 11220 Nuckols Rd Glen Allen, Virginia 23059 (804) 270-6600 https://www.mvbcnow.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mount Vernon Bereavement Fund.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 2, 2019