Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Lucy Corr Nursing Home in the Mast Auditorium
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
Winston Rucker (Bobby) Brooks Jr.

Winston Rucker (Bobby) Brooks Jr. Obituary
Winston passed away in September 2019.

Bobby's remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Lucy Corr Nursing Home in the Mast Auditorium. The interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Lucy Corr Nursing Home in the Mast Auditorium 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd, VA 23832 Chesterfield VA 23832 Interment will follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Lucy Corr Foundation 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd. Chesterfield, VA 23832 (804) 748-1511 https://lucycorr.org/foundation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lucy Corr Foundation, 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 5, 2019
