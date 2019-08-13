|
|
Ying passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 15. Interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment to Follow Greenwood Memorial Gardens 12609 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233 Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease P,O, Box 5014 Hagerstown , Maryland 23222-5014 (800) 708-7644 .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , and/or the , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 13, 2019