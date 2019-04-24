Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
Zach Williamson Obituary
Zach passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Zach was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm, Friday, April 26 at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA. A funeral service will be held 10 am, Saturday, April 27 at Clover Hill Assembly of God, 12310 Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian, VA 23112 , with a reception to follow. Interment will be 3pm at Dale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any diabetes organizations.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 24, 2019
