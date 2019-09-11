|
|
Zachary was born on August 25, 1994 and passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He was a 2013 graduate of Sycamore High School and attended Cornerstone Church in Nashville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14th, at 1:00PM at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View. Burial will follow in EverRest of Cheatham cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 4-8:00PM and again on Saturday from 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
