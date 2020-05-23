Home

Zackary Elan Scott


Zackary Elan Scott Obituary
Zackary Elan Scott, 23 of Hopewell, VA passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Sharon Scott. Zackary loved music, the beach and the Dallas Cowboys. He was also an amazing uncle to his two nieces, Violette and Autumn. He is survived by his parents, Laura L. and Walter E. Scott, Sr.; sister, Stephenie Arms; brother in law, Anthony; brother, Walter E. Scott, Jr.; grandparents, Anna and Stephen Anderson; Tia and Uncle, Jan and Kevin Thompson; Aunts and Uncles, Janet and Bryan Aprahamian and their children, Dennis and Jenny Scott and their children, and Jody and Sharon Scott and their children; and numerous other loving family members. Zackary was loyal and would do anything for those he loved. All services will be private. The family asks that any flowers be sent to 2218 Atlantic St., Hopewell, VA 23860. The family is being served by Memorial Funeral Home, Gould Chapel in Hopewell, VA.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on May 23, 2020
