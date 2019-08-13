Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., Friday, August 16, 2019 at the funeral establishment.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.