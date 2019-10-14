|
|
Why was born on September 5, 1948 and passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Bunnie graduated from Flushing High School in 1967, and was an employee at both Consolidated Edison, a position from which she retired, and also an employee at the United States Postal Service, from which she also retired.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 18. Interment to follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019