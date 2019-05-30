Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes (Nan) McKay. View Sign Obituary

With deep sadness we announce Nan's peaceful passing at home in Richmond, B.C. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 1986 and sister, Gaye. Nan is survived by her sister, Margaret Rourke; nephew, Robin; and nieces, Gail and Kerry.



Nan was born in Stenton, East Lothian, Scotland, in 1930 to Thomas Blair and Isabella Agnes Gibson. She emigrated to Canada in the 1960s and continued her love for ballroom dancing where she happened to meet and later married Walter McKay in June, 1970.



She worked for Canadian Airlines for 21 years and made many lifelong friends there. Nan was a loving, generous and kind lady. She had a special fondness for children and was well known on Mowbray Road, Richmond, as being "Auntie Nan" to all her neighbors' children, particularly the Laing and Josephs families.



In her senior years she was active at the Minoru Seniors Centre where she met many friends and loved nothing more than participating in Scottish Dancing and organizing their Scrabble Club.



Special thanks to all friends, family and caregivers who attended to Nan in her last few months of life.



A memorial service will be held at Richmond Presbyterian Church, 7111 No 2 Road, on Monday June 10th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nan's McKay's name will be gratefully received by the Richmond Presbyterian Church or by the charity of your choice.

