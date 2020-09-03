LANE, Alan (Shady) James July 29, 1938 - August 15, 2020
With great sadness we all mourn the passing of Allan James Lane (Shady Lane) after a long courageous battle from Parkinson's. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and loyal friend. Survived by his loving and caring wife Rose, of 62 years. Daughter Janet (Alex), Sons Jim (Sean) Darren (Erin) Grandchildren Brock, Alanna (Jamie) Jacinta (Will), Olivia, Avery. Great grandson Sawyer at his bedside. Predeceased by brother Barry and sister Linda. Born in North Battleford, Sask. Came to B.C. and resided in Richmond for over 60 years. Started in the grocery business at age 20. Manager of Super Value. Supervisor of Malkin and Kelly Douglas. Cash and Carry. Retiring in 1997. Al's hard work, great attitude, devotion and commitment brought Al great success not only at work but also in the community. Al was our family patriarch, protector and provider. Grandchildren were always number one with Al. Keeping the pool clean, painting their rooms or teaching them black-jack and never saying no to them was the way Al was. Al loved to host gatherings among them with his famous BBQ salmon and ribs. Al was a gracious bartender and wine connoisseur. He loved all sports, golf (3 holes in one), hockey, football, coaching both sons (brought home an undefeated championship in football). Enjoyed fishing, racket ball and played cosom hockey. Al was competitive but always a true sportsman. Travelled with Rose, family and friends to all corners of the world. Al's humour will always be remembered by all that were lucky to know him. Al was one of the founding members of the Phoenix Food and Drug group. He was also Director of "Operation Rainbow" which included organizing brunches, auctions, and fundraisers for the betterment of many. Al leaves a legacy of acts of kindness, friendship and happy memories for many. The family thanks the extraordinary nurses and staff at Parkview for supporting the family. They made his stay and final days with care and compassion. We are forever grateful to all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Society of B.C. 890 W. Pender St, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 1J9. Operation Rainbow or Phoenix Group would be appreciated. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. We've shared our lives these many years, you've held my hand and my heart, love you & miss you, until we meet again. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca