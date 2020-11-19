REYNOLDS, Alan April 15, 1930 - November 14, 2020 Rev. Dr. Alan Reynolds passed away at the age of 90 at Richmond Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda; his daughter, Diana; sons, Peter, Patrick and James; daughters-in-law, Julie, Valerie, and Kelly; eight grandchildren, Courtney, Jillian, Cameron, Thomas, Elizabeth, Lucia, Livia, and Nina; nieces, Joyce, Joan, and Margaret Ann, and nephews, David, Bruce, Sandy, and Doug and their families. The youngest of three sons, Alan was predeceased by his parents, Rev. A. J. and Phoebe Reynolds and his brothers, Alfred and Burton. Born in Summerside, P.E.I., Alan had many happy memories of growing up in the Maritimes. After completing a Bachelor of Economics and a brief career in banking, Alan pivoted when he felt called to spiritual leadership, working tirelessly to obtain a Bachelor of Divinity, Master of Systematic Theology and a Doctor of Ministry from esteemed universities in Nova Scotia, New York City, and San Francisco. He was ordained a minister in the United Church of Canada and devotedly served churches in Fredericton and Sussex Corner, N.B., as well as a chaplaincy at Mount Allison University. While serving as a young minister on the East Coast, Alan met Brenda and they were married in 1962. In 1970, the Reynolds family moved to Vancouver, B.C. where Alan was minister at Ryerson, Marpole, University Hill and St. Stephen's (Delta) United Churches for a combined 25 years. While Alan loved to teach through his sermons, he was known for his warm delivery and engaging manner. Alan's pastoral heart embraced all those he served from coast to coast, and he continued to reach out in love and prayer to so many people throughout his entire life. Alan was a true "churchman." He loved the church, certainly all those in it, but also the organization itself. He contributed to the national and local life of the United Church, and faithfully reminded it of its theological and evangelical roots, perhaps most eloquently in his books, Reading the Bible for the Love of God and A Troubled Faith. A younger generation of ministers remember the kind, generous, non-judgmental support he provided. Alan was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who loved to garden, walk, fish, camp, and cross-country ski. Music played an important role in Alan's life, singing as well as playing the trombone, particularly with River City Gospel Jazz and the Christmas Eve family brass ensemble. Immensely proud of his family, Alan enjoyed the huge gatherings of 17 for Sunday dinners and birthday celebrations, as well as many special vacations, from Whistler weekends to Disney Cruises. There was little that brought him more joy than hearing his family laugh together. Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease 10 years ago, the past decade introduced challenges that Alan approached with strength, dignity, and a positive outlook. Brenda would like to sincerely thank Dr. Cheryl Hau for her special care for Alan through this struggle. After retirement in 1995, Alan created the Reynolds Rap, a weekly email series. His sign off was this: "Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly. Leave the rest to God." These words continue to inspire many. Alan truly exemplified the following: that character matters, what you believe matters, what you say matters and, most of all, what you do matters. There will be a Zoom service on Saturday, November 21st at 11 a.m. from University Hill Congregation with Rev. Aaron Miller officiating. As Alan would have wanted and so greatly appreciated, if you wish, please donate in his memory to University Hill Congregation or Parkinson's Society British Columbia. "Well done good and faithful servant."







