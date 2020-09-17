Albert Mutsuo Akizuki (Al) passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, in Richmond, BC, after a short but valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by family. He was born on July 29, 1942, in Lethbridge, Alberta. He spent his early years in Coaldale, where his family was interned on a sugar beet farm during the war. In 1950, the family returned to Steveston, BC. Al graduated from Richmond High School in 1960 and went on to work mainly in IT and the gaming industry. In 1966 he married Pat, and together they raised their three children, Share, Rod, and Michelle. Al was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He supported his kids and grandkids in all their endeavours. He especially enjoyed cheering on his grandkids at their softball and soccer games. Al loved being around his family and enjoyed the banter at the weekly family dinners. He lived a full and rich life defined by his love and dedication to his family.



He was predeceased by his parents, Sukenobu and Takeyo; sister, Katherine; brothers, Satoru, Sam, Tom, and Jim; sister-in-law, Kinuyo; and nephew, Lindsay.



Al will be deeply missed by his wife, Pat; children, Sharel (Michael), Rod (Kuniko), and Michelle (Steve); and his seven beloved granddaughters, Chantal, Amanda, Shae, Paige, Lauryn, Mio, and Kaya. He also leaves behind his brother, Robert (Rosemary); sister, Lillian (Jim); brother-in-law, Hiro; sisters-in-law, Eiko and Jean; nephews and nieces, and many extended relatives and close friends.



Special thanks to all of Al's care providers, especially the staff at the Richmond General Hospital Palliative Care Unit and the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice.



In lieu of flowers or koden, the family would greatly appreciate a donation in Al's memory to a charity of your choice.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In the meantime, please raise a glass to Al in honour of a life well-lived.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store