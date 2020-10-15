1/1
Alexandra (Lexie) RALPH
RALPH, Lexie It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alexandra (Lexie) Ralph on October 6, 2020 at the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice House in Richmond. She is predeceased by her husband Bill (1987) and daughter Sandra (2012). Lexie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Brenda (Bruce), granddaughters Shannon and Laura (Bryan). She will be greatly missed by her 3 adoring great grandchildren Kane, Harper and Mack. We would like to thank her friends for their help, support and years of friendship. We would also like to thank the staff and doctors at Hospice House for their excellent care and compassion. There will be no service as per Lexie's request. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please see online obituary to share your condolences at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/richmond/obituaries/alexandra-lexie-ralph/56222 and consider making a donation in Lexie's name to the Salvation Army Rotary Hospice House in Richmond or the Canadian Cancer Society. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca




Published in Richmond News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
