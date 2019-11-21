FLOROPOULOS (nee Pereira), Alice September 16, 1934 - November 7, 2019 Survived and will be greatly missed by daughter Florian, son John, grandchildren Spiro, Alice, and Adrian, and great granddaughter Georgia. Predeceased by son Costa. Alice was loved by so many throughout her long life, and supported dearly by extended family and close friends during her time of illness. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019