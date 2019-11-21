Alice (Pereira) FLOROPOULOS (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Pereira) FLOROPOULOS.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond
8420 CAMBIE ROAD
Richmond, BC
V6X 1K1
(604)-273-3748
Obituary

FLOROPOULOS (nee Pereira), Alice September 16, 1934 - November 7, 2019 Survived and will be greatly missed by daughter Florian, son John, grandchildren Spiro, Alice, and Adrian, and great granddaughter Georgia. Predeceased by son Costa. Alice was loved by so many throughout her long life, and supported dearly by extended family and close friends during her time of illness. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
logo
Published in The Richmond News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.