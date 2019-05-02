ROGERS, Alice Orysia (Dudun) November 1930 - April 2019 It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Alice, at the age of 88. Born in Montreal, Alice moved as a youngster with her family to a farm just northeast of Toronto in the 1950s where her Ukrainian dad Luke, Austrian mother Anna and brother Bennie, raised fruit and vegetables. Growing up on a farm, she worked hard tending the fields and sold the family produce on a stand by the roadside. Alice married Hal Rogers, in 1956. He arrived off a boat from England in 1947 and they met doing amateur dramatics at the local church. She loved to cook, travel, cross country ski and enjoy family life. A thirst for knowledge led Alice to night school and she became a legal secretary in Toronto to one W Estey. Turns out her young litigator boss went on to be a Supreme Court of Canada justice. Mother to Liz and Tony, she was always there for them during their elementary, high school and university years in Ontario and Quebec; Just as she was there for Hal after he had health challenges after moving to Vancouver and settling in Steveston. Her own health challenges finally caught up with her early Tuesday morning, April 16th. A dear sweet lady who we will be missed by her family, Liz, Tony, Sali, William and Teri. "Rest easy Mom x".
Published in The Richmond News from May 2 to May 3, 2019