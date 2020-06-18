The Shury family is saddened to announce that the world has lost a beautiful teacher - a teacher by profession, but more importantly, a teacher to all of us in this lesson of life. Alice Shury, at the age of 79, peacefully entered her life in eternity on June 10th at 1:55 pm in Richmond, BC. Alice received a call from her Highest Principal, letting her know that her memory will remain, but her labour on earth is done. Dementia took Alice's mind in these last few years, but she is remembered as the brightest crayon in the box. Her Principal knows that while her colouring on earth may be done, her pictures will live on and her children and grandchildren are left with a task - to follow in Alice's beautiful shades in the ways she taught by example.



As a teacher would say to her students, please come to circle time, where everyone is included and no one will be left out, Alice lived her life. Love was her guide and kindness was always her response. Alice lived with a deep sensitivity to others, always offering a listening ear and a caring heart. Her life was balanced with laughter and sensitivity, and unconditional love is her legacy.



Alice is survived by her husband, Harold, who lovingly cared for her as Alzheimer's shadowed her mind; her children, Dale (Sylvia, wife, and children, Alyssa (Justin), Sam, Gabriella, and Shalom); Kyle (Megan, wife, and children, Lexy, Bella, and Damon); and many friends and family, too many to list, but not forgotten.



In memory of Alice, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne's Anglican Church at 4071 Francis Road, Richmond, V7C 1J8, phone: (604) 277-9626.



