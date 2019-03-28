Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Deane-Perreault. View Sign

March 1st, 1989, an angel was sent from heaven to live among us and our family was chosen to have her. But it is with heavy hearts that our Angel Amanda has tucked in her earth wings and passed away on March 14th, 2019, in Richmond Hospital at the young age of 30. Amanda is survived by her parents and greatest strength, Debbie (Despina) Perreault and Pat Deane; little brother, Diesel; loving grandparents, Gerry and Sophia Perreault; Uncle Paul Perreault; Auntie Helen "Nena", Uncle Jody Crane; Aunt Chris; Uncle Rennie Mah; and cousins, Darrin, Kevin, Marvel, Navy, and Jax, as well as many other loving family and friends.



Amanda was our true gift from God! Her vibrant smile, laughter, and beauty filled our hearts with love and happiness. She had the ability to persevere through her disability, regardless of her pain or challenges. She impacted your life and left an imprint on you, no matter how long you knew her. She had many joys in life and was always set for the day with a five in one hand and her lipstick in the other. She loved shopping, sipping ice-caps, sharing food, and feeling the fresh air on her cheeks. Amanda will be greatly missed but we all hold our memories in our hearts and will never forget our earth Angel.



A special thanks to all the caregivers, nurses, and doctors throughout her life and just before her passing. Without you, our Angel would not have had the proper care and support.



We ask in lieu of flowers, you donate to one of Amanda's favorite places on earth, Canuck Place. This holds a very special place in Amanda's heart and for the children of BC.



A celebration of life will be held in honor of Amanda on Sunday, April 14th, 2019, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at O'Hare's Gastro Pub, 5031 Steveston Highway, Richmond, BC.

