TOMADA, Angelo February 23, 1927 - September 19, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Angelo Tomada. He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. Dancing, cruising, camping and RV travel were his passions. A well respected construction superintendent, Angelo lived his life with high ethical and moral standards. He was hardworking, generous and a real gentleman. In 1998 Angelo was predeceased by his wife Helen, the love of his life for 43 years. Missing him terribly are his two children, Janice (Ken) and Robert as well as his companion of 20 years, Jeanne. Angelo was blessed to have 4 grandchildren and 9 great grand children. He was born in Powell River and moved to Vancouver in 1951. He married Helen in 1955 and together they built a home and life in Richmond, where he lived for 60 years. Funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 2nd at 1:30 pm at Gardens of Gethsemani, 15694 32 Ave, Surrey. In lieu of flowers, donations to BC Kidney Foundation are appreciated.





Published in The Richmond News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019

