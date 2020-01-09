Ann Marie Reiner (November 01, 1939 - December 11, 2019)
Obituary

Ann passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home on December 11, 2019.

She is survived by her loving family, husband, Dick; daughter, Kathryn Sykanda; son, Peter Sykanda (Liz); grandchildren, Tabitha, Sofia, Emilia, and Leif; and stepdaughters, Jennifer and Monica (John); granddaughter, Elizabeth; sisters, Margaret and Joan (Joe); and brother, John (Maureen).

Ann lived her life fully - with a sense of humour, unmatched energy, and infectious vitality. Clinician, educator, researcher, hiker, photographer, and world traveller - she will be dearly missed by so many.

A joyful celebration of life will be held at 5:00 pm on February 1, 2020, at the Unitarian Church of Vancouver, 949 West 49th Avenue.
Published in The Richmond News from Jan. 9 to Feb. 7, 2020
