1/1
Annie "Betty" (Bodoloski) FIELD
11/11/1936 - 06/21/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIELD, Annie "Betty" (nee Bodoloski) November 11, 1936 - June 21, 2020 With both sadness and love we say goodbye to Betty, loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Betty will be deeply missed by her husband, Ron, children Carolyn (Michel) and Christine (Al) and grandsons Khrystofer and Kryztian along with the rest of her family and life long friends. She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Magdolna and brother Deni. Born in Vancouver on Remembrance Day to newly immigrated Hungarian parents, Betty grew up on a small farm in Richmond. After graduating from Richmond High School she worked at Richmond City Hall, a time she often spoke fondly of. Betty married her husband of 64 years on St. Patrick's Day then dedicated her time to family. She enjoyed volunteering, her grandsons, gardening, cooking/baking, travel/cruising, mini golf, playing cards with friends and lunching with her high school chums. She passed away on Father's Day. All of her love, lives on through all of us. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for us to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved