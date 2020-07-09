FIELD, Annie "Betty" (nee Bodoloski) November 11, 1936 - June 21, 2020 With both sadness and love we say goodbye to Betty, loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Betty will be deeply missed by her husband, Ron, children Carolyn (Michel) and Christine (Al) and grandsons Khrystofer and Kryztian along with the rest of her family and life long friends. She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Magdolna and brother Deni. Born in Vancouver on Remembrance Day to newly immigrated Hungarian parents, Betty grew up on a small farm in Richmond. After graduating from Richmond High School she worked at Richmond City Hall, a time she often spoke fondly of. Betty married her husband of 64 years on St. Patrick's Day then dedicated her time to family. She enjoyed volunteering, her grandsons, gardening, cooking/baking, travel/cruising, mini golf, playing cards with friends and lunching with her high school chums. She passed away on Father's Day. All of her love, lives on through all of us. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for us to gather.







