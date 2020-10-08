1/1
Ashley (Docherty) Sehmer
December 30, 1982 - August 23, 2020
It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beautiful daughter, Ashley Docherty Sehmer on August 23, 2020, at the young age of 37. Ashley was an academically accomplished and adventurous girl that loved running, hiking, cycling, and boating with her amazing husband, Ben. She was also a dedicated fundraiser for cancer research and continued these efforts long into her courageous battle with brain cancer. Ashley is forever loved and missed by her husband, Ben; mammy, Elizabeth; brother, Cary; sister-in-law, Jennifer; Papa, Tom; Uncle, Tom; Auntie, Susan; and many wonderful friends. Donation to the BC Cancer Foundation can be made in Ashley's memory at:

http://donate.bccancerfoundation.com/site/PageNavigator/AshleySehmer.html

Published in Richmond News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
