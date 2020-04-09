Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara D. Eso. View Sign Obituary

Barbara Diane Eso (nee Burton)



With great sadness that the family of Barbara Eso announces her passing. Barbara died suddenly on March 24, 2020, in Vernon BC, at the age of 83.



Barb was born in Revelstoke, BC, and graduated from Revelstoke High School in 1954. After graduation, she began teacher training at the Normal School in Victoria. At the age of 19, her first posting was as the only teacher, and principal, in a single room schoolhouse in Mission. She returned to Revelstoke to continue her teaching career and was soon introduced to the new teacher in town, Joseph Eso from Kelowna. They were married in Revelstoke on August 18, 1956.



After the birth of their first son Barry the couple moved to Richmond in 1958, and Barry was quickly joined by brothers James and Brian. The family made Richmond their home for 36 years, where Joe enjoyed much success working for the Richmond School Board. Barb loved spending time boating in the Gulf Islands, socializing with neighbours and friends and hosting their grandchildren for extended periods of summer fun at the family home on Eckersley Road. Barb was a long-serving member of the Richmond Library Board and later became the Chair of the GVRD Library Board. After Joe's retirement, the couple moved to Langley, where they made many new friends and enjoyed an active lifestyle. They moved to Vernon in 2018, to be closer to family and where Joe could be well-cared for during his battle with Alzheimer's.



Mom had a passion for the English language; reading books and doing crossword puzzles, as well as watching British TV dramas, classic movies, and her beloved Jeopardy. Her greatest passion however, was always conversation. Barb loved to tell and hear stories about people's lives, and if there was a lull in the discussion, she would quickly fill it with a question or tell a story that she may have told you many times before.



Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Alice Burton, and her sister, Dorothy Janzing. She is survived by Joseph, her loving husband of 63 years; sons, Barry (Heather), Jim (Tracy), and Brian (Kelly); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barb's memory can be made to the Canadian Children's Literacy Foundation at:

