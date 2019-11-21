Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARR Frank Richard. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Green Acres Golf Club 5040 No. 6 Road Richmond , BC View Map Obituary

BARR, Frank Richard It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce Frank Richard Barr of Richmond, BC passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2019 in his 80th year after spending the day surrounded by his loving family. Frank suffered silently a long and brave battle with his life ending diseases of Prostate Cancer and COPD. He is survived by Marg Werseen, the love of his life for 48 years, his loving and devoted Daughters Lori Barr (Randy Malmas), and Shari Barr; and Step sons twins Scott and Kevin Werseen. His cherished Grandchildren Ethan Malmas, Kirstin Malmas, Caleigh Laidlaw and Connor Laidlaw had a special bond with their Poppa and will miss him dearly. Also survived by his brother Tom Barr, Brother-in-law George Heer, Sister-in-law Helen (Graeme Corney), many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by parents Edith and Charlie Barr, sister Marian (McNair) Gergely, brother-in-law Ted Gergely, sisters-in-law Kathy Barr and Kathy Heer, nephew Darren Heer and great-nephew Devon Schuk. Frank was born and raised in Vernon. He was a meat cutter for Canada Safeway for 38 years. He retired in 2002 to enjoy his love of golf, working as a Starter at Country Meadows Golf course, caring for his tomato plants, traveling, spending winter months in Arizona, and hanging out with the guys at the PI sharing his expert opinion on the status of the sports teams he followed. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 1, 2019 at Green Acres Golf Club, 5040 No. 6 Road, Richmond, BC from 1:00-4:00 PM. Casual dress including jeans, shorts and bright colours is encouraged. The family invites you to share your thoughts and fond memories of Frank at







