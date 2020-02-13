Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEETSTRA (Gilmore) Maureen. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Obituary

BEETSTRA, Maureen (nee Gilmore) October 31, 1939 - February 7, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Maureen Beetstra. Maureen was born in Vancouver on October 31, 1939 to Bill and Irene Gilmore of Steveston. Maureen was predeceased by her husband Harry Beetstra in 1991. She is survived by her three children; Laurie (Chris), Rick (Anne) and Jack (Olga); seven grandchildren, (Justin, Alaina, Jake, Jenna, Adam, Matt, and Ryan); and seven great-grandchildren. She will also be missed dearly by brothers Jack (EveLynne), Danny (Karen), sister Susan (Dale), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Maureen dedicated herself to the betterment of her community. She taught at the Steveston Community Center Preschool for 34 years before retirement. She volunteered numerous hours as a board member of the Steveston Community Society, serving as president from 1978 - 1980. She assisted at the Steveston Community Police station, Gateway Theatre, and helped to organize the Steveston Santa Parade. She always could be counted upon to organize reunions and luncheons for family, fellow grads, and community members. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29th, at 1:00 pm at the Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748







