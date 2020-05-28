Ben Jorger
April 03, 1961 - May 21, 2020
Ben passed away peacefully May 21 at the age of 59. He lost his battle with cancer. He is survived by his mom, dad, and two sisters, Heidi and Tina. He worked for the City of Richmond for over 30 years. Ben loved travelling with his family and really enjoyed his happy hour. At Ben's request, there will be no service. He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. We will love you always. Mom and Dad.

Published in Richmond News from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
