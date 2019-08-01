OSAMU, Ben Yoshida It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ben Osamu Yoshida. Ben passed away in Bangkok, Thailand on July 14, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ben is predeceased by his parents Yoshiji and Fumiko Yoshida and nephew Troy Yoshida. He will be greatly missed an lovingly remembered by brother Dave (Arlene) and sister Julie (Roy), nephews and nieces, Tyler (Kaoru), Shannon (Dave), Andrea (Aaron) and Dean, great nephews and niece, Thomas, Tayor and Olivia. The family will be forever grateful to his friend Katoon, who took care of him and was by his side when he passed away. Also, our heartfelt gratitude to Bert and Ben's many friends in Thailand for their support and friendship. A Celebration of Life for Ben will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at the Steveston Buddhist Temple (4360 Garry Street, Richmond, BC). In lieu of koden or flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Ben.





