Bernard A. Behrmann (Jack) passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, after bravely battling COVID-19 and its complications for more than 100 days.



He is survived by his wife, Cindy; and children, Michael (Caitlin), David, and Talia; and brother, Arnold (Adrienne). Jack was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Rachel.



Jack was born in Johannesburg, South Africa and immigrated to Edmonton in 1984, where he did his pediatric training and began his career as a pediatrician. He moved with his young family to Richmond in 1996, and became a pediatrician at the Richmond General Hospital. He established a thriving practice in Developmental and Behavioural Pediatrics, and touched the lives of many families. He was the Chief of Pediatrics for 10 years, and during that time advocated for the rights of Richmond families to have adequate care for children in their own community. He loved children, but none more than his own, to whom he was an active, loving, and sometimes strict father. After he retired at the end of 2014, he and Cindy enjoyed travelling and spending the winters in the sun and warmth of their Caribbean home.



Jack will be sorely missed by his family, and many friends and families that he cared for throughout his career.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond General Hospital Foundation, Pediatrics or ICU, or to the charity of one's choice.



