LOFSTRAND, Bernard Joseph September 21, 1933 - March 16, 2020 On Monday, March 16, 2020 Bernard Joseph Lofstrand of Bonnyville, Alberta passed away at the age of 86 years. Bernard's early years were spent in the Moose Creek and Maloy area, as well as living and working in and from Edmonton, Richmond and Vancouver. Bernard was a hard worker and very proud to have worked with the Operating Engineers Union for over 50 years. Bernard is lovingly survived by his children: Leonard (Wendy) Lofstrand, Bruce (Jill) Lofstrand, Karen Lofstrand; step-daughters: Monica (Anthony) Metzler, Bernice (Troy) Collinge; grandchildren: Evelyn, Danya, Mariah, Cheyene, Krista, Amy, Zoe, Zachery, Savannah; siblings: Bernice Andrews, Joyce (Ben) Albers, Larry (Terry) Lofstrand, Elaine (Ed) Lammie, Linda Swityk, Ron Feland; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Bernard was predeceased by his wife: Ruby Lofstrand; parents: Bror Lofstrand and Victoreen Feland; Meryl Lofstrand, Vivian Bangay, Viola Ward, Carl Lloyd Feland, Guy Lofstrand, Clinton Feland, Warren Feland, Ira Feland, Courtney Feland. At this time no funeral service will be held. Cremation has taken place. Memorial tributes in memory of Bernard may be sent to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, 110 - 1525 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON K1Z 8R9. Northern Lights Funeral Chapel Ltd.





