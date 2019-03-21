Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryl Austen MILLER. View Sign

MILLER, Beryl Austen Beryl Austen Miller of Richmond B.C. passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2019. She was born October 17, 1928 to Robert Blandy and Barbara Brown in Victoria, B.C. Beryl attended University of Victoria and UBC where she obtained a degree in social work and worked many years handling adoptions. She was involved with the deaf community and was a member of the Richmond Hospital auxiliary for 40 years and volunteered at their thrift shop in Steveston. Beryl is survived by sons John (Jane) and Scott (Brenda); grandchildren Megan (Shane), Ben and Eric; great grandchildren Shae-Lynn, Haiden and Brady. She was predeceased by husband Harrison Craig Miller, son Mark Miller, brother Walter Blandy and her significant other Earle Jackson. A service will be held Thursday March 28, 2019 at 1 pm at the Richmond Funeral Home. 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond.





