Bette Hoskins (née Florence Elizabeth Dixon) was reunited with her beloved Wilf in the early hours of April 2nd, 2019. She was born in 1928 in Bootle, Liverpool, where she lived until her marriage to Wilfred Charles Hoskins in 1951.



They moved to Vancouver in the same year where they lived until Wilf joined the RCAF. With their young family, they lived on several bases in Canada and Europe. They finally settled in Richmond where Bette enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was an active church member. She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii, and continued her holidays well into her 80s.



She will be remembered lovingly by her children, Lesley (Dave), David (Karen), and Beth (Randy); grandchildren, Shannon (Aaron), Nicholas (Lisa), Sarah, Adam, Nathan, Katie, and Anna; great-grandchildren, Anne, Sam, and Amy; and nieces, Debra and Hazel.



A memorial service will be held at St Anne's Anglican Church in Richmond on May 18, 2019 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant House.

Published in The Richmond News from May 9 to June 7, 2019

