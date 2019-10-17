Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie Macdonald. View Sign Obituary

On October 5, 2019, Bettie passed away peacefully in Richmond, where she had been a resident for over 60 years.



Predeceased by her cherished granddaughter, Janelle Macdonald, and survived by her children, Douglas, Nancy (Ken), Ian, and Elizabeth (Al); grandchildren, Meghan (Kyle), Alexander, Jennifer, Emily, and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Kolby.



Bettie was born the 4th of 12 children to Anton and Agnes Lundquist in Saskatoon and grew up on a farm near Maidstone, Saskatchewan. She had a very happy childhood and after attending a one room school, she continued her education by correspondence then left home to attend Regina College in Saskatoon. She was very proud to train as a nurse at Saskatoon City Hospital and to be registered as an RN.



Bettie was a very accomplished woman, an RN, artist, volunteer, sewer/quilter, lawn bowler, bridge player and more, her hands were never still. Family was very important to her and her goal was to "make memories" and in doing so she touched many lives and made many friends. Our family is eternally grateful for all the wonderful friends who shared Mom's life.



At Bettie's request, there will be no funeral and flowers are gratefully declined. A gathering of friends and family is planned for October 20, 2019, from 1 to 3 PM in the Saturna Room at 8880 Jones Road, Richmond.



Condolences may be left at



Mom, thank you for teaching us all to live with dignity and grace. We love you always.



"No Green Bananas"!

