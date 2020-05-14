Betty Klimovich
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Betty Klimovich (née Warren) at the age of 91 on May 2, 2020. Betty was born in Vancouver, BC, on December 6, 1928, to Mina Stewart and Gordon Warren. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Mina and Gordon; her husband, Al; her son, Cris; and her brothers, Greg and Tom. She is survived by her siblings, Shirley and Doug; her children, Sandy (John), Stewart, Lindsay, and Collin (Mindy); her grandchildren, Jocelyne, Adrienne (Cory), Kaitlyn, Hayley, and Matthew, and great-grandchild, Andhra. Betty was a caring, generous, dedicated, and strong woman, who was a true friend and support to friends and family. She will be forever missed and forever in our hearts. No service by request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond News from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved