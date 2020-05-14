It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Betty Klimovich (née Warren) at the age of 91 on May 2, 2020. Betty was born in Vancouver, BC, on December 6, 1928, to Mina Stewart and Gordon Warren. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Mina and Gordon; her husband, Al; her son, Cris; and her brothers, Greg and Tom. She is survived by her siblings, Shirley and Doug; her children, Sandy (John), Stewart, Lindsay, and Collin (Mindy); her grandchildren, Jocelyne, Adrienne (Cory), Kaitlyn, Hayley, and Matthew, and great-grandchild, Andhra. Betty was a caring, generous, dedicated, and strong woman, who was a true friend and support to friends and family. She will be forever missed and forever in our hearts. No service by request.



