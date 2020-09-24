1/1
Betty KOYANAGI
KOYANAGI, Betty Betty Koyanagi filled her life with grace, artistry, laughter, and adventure. Professionally, she was proud to have been the Administrative Assistant to the President of Canada West Indies Molasses for more than a decade. When not using her fierce office skills (she used to say offhandedly that she could type over 120 wpm), she was a talented visual and textile artist, skilled and creative chef, cultivator of orchids and beautiful gardens, and avid ballroom dancer. On top of all that, she also excelled in curling, skiing, and bowling, and made incredible award-winning ice sculptures on the front lawn in Ontario. Betty was a strong and selfless mother, teaching her children to be curious, independent, and to strive for excellence. With her late husband, Mutsuo Koyanagi, she inspired in her kids a love of travel, good food, and late night family games of poker. Betty is survived by her children; Karen Koyanagi, Victor Koyanagi (wife, Jana), and Maria Koyanagi (husband, Arnie Yeanuzzi), grandchildren; Giovanna Deluca (husband, Pete Romano), Ryan Koyanagi, Halle Koyanagi, sister Helen Yamamoto, and brother Tom Kobayashi (wife, Kumi Kobayashi). We miss you, Mom, Grandma, Sister. Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca




Published in Richmond News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
