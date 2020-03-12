Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Anne Miller. View Sign Obituary

On February 11, 2020, Anne Miller, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at age 79. Anne was predeceased by her father James, stepfather Earl, her mother Dorothy and her siblings Richard, Larry, Marion and Cecile. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years Ed, her half-sister Vicki, her children Darren, Rick and Clayton, and her grandchildren Rhett, Wyatt and Renee.



Anne had a joyous outlook on life, with some of her most cherished times spent surrounded by family. She also spoke fondly of the “good old days” when she gathered with friends as a proud member of the Legion, Richmond Curling Club and Richmond Motorcycle Club. Always creative, Anne used her passion for crochet and knitting to produce a wonderful variety of hats, blankets and baby clothes that she donated to local hospitals. She was also an avid reader, movie buff and music lover; essentially anything Western. Anne will always be remembered for her feisty attitude, her generosity, and her kind and compassionate spirit.



The family wishes to thank the care team at White Rock Home Health, who provided excellent home care to Anne. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Please contact the family for details.

On February 11, 2020, Anne Miller, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at age 79. Anne was predeceased by her father James, stepfather Earl, her mother Dorothy and her siblings Richard, Larry, Marion and Cecile. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years Ed, her half-sister Vicki, her children Darren, Rick and Clayton, and her grandchildren Rhett, Wyatt and Renee.Anne had a joyous outlook on life, with some of her most cherished times spent surrounded by family. She also spoke fondly of the “good old days” when she gathered with friends as a proud member of the Legion, Richmond Curling Club and Richmond Motorcycle Club. Always creative, Anne used her passion for crochet and knitting to produce a wonderful variety of hats, blankets and baby clothes that she donated to local hospitals. She was also an avid reader, movie buff and music lover; essentially anything Western. Anne will always be remembered for her feisty attitude, her generosity, and her kind and compassionate spirit.The family wishes to thank the care team at White Rock Home Health, who provided excellent home care to Anne. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Please contact the family for details. Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 12 to Apr. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close