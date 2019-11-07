Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly W. Easter. View Sign Obituary

Beverly Wayne Easter, 76, of Richmond, BC, passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 8, 2019, with his wife by his side.



Born January 23, 1943, in Hamilton, Ontario, he was a son of the late Herbert and Leona Easter. Bev is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Brent (Yvette) Easter; daughters, Suzanne Easter, Karen Easter, and Katherine (Aaron) Davis; son, Steven Easter; his brother, Keith; sister, Betty; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Bev was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.



Bev loved sports, especially hockey, and he enjoyed watching the local Richmond Sockeyes Junior "B" hockey games on Thursday nights. Bev worked for many years at Minoru Arena and Richmond Ice Centre as an Ice Technician until ill health forced him to retire.



A special thank you to the many doctors, nurses, and support staff at Royal City Manor Long Term Care, who took care of Bev in his final years.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Stanley's Bar and Grill (inside the Richmond Ice Centre at 14140 Triangle Road, Richmond, BC) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 am (please RSVP to

