With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Bobby Masaji Morimoto on Saturday, June 22. Bobby is survived by a loving wife, Cathy, and two sons, Gordie and Bradley.



Bobby was born in Vancouver, BC, on April 16, 1951, to parents, Shigekazu and Nobuko. He was the second eldest sibling to Massey, John (Yumi), Unsa (Paula), Famey (Raymond), Glenn (Marlyn), and Naomi (Rick); as well as an uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Bobby spent most of his life working on the water, first as a commercial fisherman, and later as co-owner of a whale-watching company. Bobby will be remembered for his infectious smile and happy go lucky personality.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 11:00 am at the Steveston Buddhist Church. No flowers, please.

