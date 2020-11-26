1/1
Brenda Elaine (Abrams) BARTEL
06/22/1957 - 11/17/2020
BARTEL, Brenda Elaine (Abrams) June 22, 1957 - November 17, 2020 Brenda died peacefully in Richmond hospital on November 17, 2020 at the age of 63 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Rudy, parents Tillie and Irvin Abrams, and brother-in-law Bob Buckingham. Brenda will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Ashley Epp (Keith), Emily Thompson (Mark), Alexandria Martin (Brice); 8 grandchildren; siblings Carol Cooper (Marty), Angela Buckingham, and Kenton Abrams (Randy); brothers-in-law Fred and George Bartel; and many dear friends. Brenda was diagnosed with MS several years ago but it did not slow her down from cultivating lasting friendships and being a beacon of light to the world. Special thank you to Brenda's numerous caregivers, and medical team who supported her over the many years. Your care and compassion will forever be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Due to the current socialization restrictions, a celebration of Brenda's life will be limited to a private graveside service.



Published in Richmond News from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
