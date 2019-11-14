Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Erik Lundberg. View Sign In Memoriam

On Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1:10 am, Brian Erik Lundberg, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 74.



Brian was born on April 12, 1945, in London, Ontario, to Robert Lundberg and Joan Hansen.



Brian was a dedicated Parks employee who worked with the City of Richmond for 30+ years of service before retiring in 2006. As a member of CUPE 394, he embodied what it meant to support and grow the people around him. He was known for his empathetic approach to supervising and had many long talks on the picnic bench by his office with a large coffee for those who were in need.



Brian's true passion waited for him at home in his garden where he would spend hours planting, trimming, and caring for his plants and yard. He always loved to grow and create. His ability to take a small trimming from an interesting plant somewhere and grow it into a show piece for his garden was a source of pride for him.



Brian was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother, Joan.







He is survived by his wife, Marty; and his two children, Dave and Ellen, with her husband Wayne Peterson. He also leaves behind his two beloved grandchildren, Madison and Matthew, along with eight brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.



As per Brian's wishes there will be no funeral service or celebration of life. The family has set up a Go Fund Me drive to dedicate a Park Picnic Table and Memorial Plaque in Brian's honor.



Here is the link:



The table will be arranged through the City of Richmond and installed in one of the Parks that Brian dedicated his career to serving so that his spirit and stewardship will be remembered for years to come.



Rest peacefully, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother.

