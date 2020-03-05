FRASER, Brian Francis 1935 - 2020 Brian passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 in Richmond, BC, at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by parents Jane Fraser and Ken (Elspeth), brothers Doug and Kenny, sister Daphne, and Grandson Alex. He is lovingly survived by his wife Ruby, children Brent (Karen), Heather (Dennis), Stuart (Julia), Janet, and Robert, Grandchildren Christina, Elizabeth, Sarah, Aidan, Emily, and Juliette. A special thanks to the staff at Richmond Hospital and Minoru Residence. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Memorial Service will take place on March 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Steveston United Church, 3720 Broadway Street, Richmond, BC. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020