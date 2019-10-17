Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. BROWN Thomas Airlie. View Sign Obituary

BROWN, Dr. Thomas Airlie Dr. Thomas Airlie Brown, 93, passed away October 6, 2019. He was born August 4, 1926 to John Meikle Brown and Allison 'Ailie' Brown (Fleming), in Broughty Ferry, Scotland. After graduating from the University of Edinburgh Medical School in 1949 (M.B., Ch.B.), Tom moved to Montreal, Canada after he met his first wife, Mary (Hench) in Chicago, and completed his F.R.C.P.C. He held a teaching appointment at McGill University and was a practicing physician at Montreal General Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital. He specialized in Internal Medicine. Tom later worked for Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) of Canada and was promoted to Director of International Medical Research, moving his family to New Jersey. After many years travelling the world for MSD, he fell in love with Vancouver, B.C., so he and his second wife, Elizabeth (Vreede) moved there so he could go back to working with patients directly. Tom loved the outdoors. As a young intern, he was excited to become a pilot so he could fly himself to help patients in the Canadian bush. He always felt privileged to have been able to travel to numerous major cities and countries through his work and vacationing. His main lifetime passion, besides his family, was sailing and over the years he owned several boats which allowed for many family reunions and races. He was a member of the Eagle Harbor Yacht Club, President of the local Seniors' Advisory Committee, and strong supporter of the Richmond Music School, where he was privileged to listen to the highly talented students of his third wife, Patricia Hepner, practice for 23 years. He was a poet and a writer. After a tremendous amount of research and travel, he published a book on Celtic history and its influence on Christianity. Tom will always be remembered by his outgoing nature and love of gatherings, where he made everyone feel welcome. He left us all with countless wonderful memories. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt Margaret 'Madge' Forrest Park Fleming, his son Ian Meikle, his first wife Mary Helen Hench, his sister Mary 'Mollie' Shields McAllister and nephew, Andrew McAllister, and his third wife Patricia Hepner and her son Jeremy. Surviving family members include his sons James Malcolm, Duncan Airlie (Dorbe), and Douglas John Airlie (Jacqueline), and his daughters Helen Leslie Brown (Damian) and Ingeborg 'Borja' Fisher-Brown (Mark), his second wife, Elizabeth 'Paxie' Vreede (Marc), two grandsons, Ryan Thomas and Callum Ian, and four granddaughters, Heather Alyson, Lisette Mikaela, Anika Maurika, Kathryn Tenaya, his niece Alison 'Ali' Margaret McAllister, and also by Patricia's family, Darcy, Astrid, and Camilla. He will be greatly missed by all of us!





