Bruno was born on August 22, 1930, and passed peacefully on March 23, 2019.



He is survived by his wife, Mona; daughter, Lynn (Jackson); son, Barry; sister, Chris (Eddy); nephew, Ted; grandchildren, Ryan, Kristofer, Kimberly (Mike), and Alicia (Tyler); and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Hudson and Carter. He was predeceased by his sister, Irene (Fritz).



Bruno was born in Beilitz, Poland, but grew up in Zell am See, Austria. At age 21 he immigrated to Canada with $12 in his pocket and started work on the railroad; Bruno finished his career as an engineer in the airline industry.



Bruno and Mona were married for 65 years and enjoyed their many travels throughout the world. Bruno spent countless happy hours planning these adventures, which truly were adventures before the advent of the internet.



Friends and family affectionately called him the Austrian Diplomat as Bruno was known for his intelligent, gentle, and kind manner.



There will be no service as per Bruno's request.



"His life was gentle;



And the elements



So mixed in him,



That Nature might stand up



And say to all the world,



This was a gentleman."- WS

