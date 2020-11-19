With great sadness, we announce the passing of Camie, a longtime resident of Steveston. She was predeceased by mother, Jane; father, Mac; husband, Alfie; and son, Mark. She will be missed deeply and never forgotten by those who have survived her: daughter, Lisa (Les); grandsons, Coleton and Tyler; brother, Johnny (Gail); and sisters, Patti (Zoltan) and Laura (Steve). Camie had always known more friends than strangers. A fiery warrior with a beautiful soul. An amazing mother, a loving sister, a true friend of a grandma, and an all-around amazing person.
"Till we see you again, we love you".
A Celebration of Life to be held in the Spring.
Donations to Canadian Cancer Society
or the Red Cross are appreciated.