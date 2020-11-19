1/1
Camille "Camie" (Maclachlan) Walker
November 02, 1941 - November 01, 2020
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Camie, a longtime resident of Steveston. She was predeceased by mother, Jane; father, Mac; husband, Alfie; and son, Mark. She will be missed deeply and never forgotten by those who have survived her: daughter, Lisa (Les); grandsons, Coleton and Tyler; brother, Johnny (Gail); and sisters, Patti (Zoltan) and Laura (Steve). Camie had always known more friends than strangers. A fiery warrior with a beautiful soul. An amazing mother, a loving sister, a true friend of a grandma, and an all-around amazing person.

"Till we see you again, we love you".

A Celebration of Life to be held in the Spring.

Donations to Canadian Cancer Society or the Red Cross are appreciated.

Published in Richmond News from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19, 2020.
