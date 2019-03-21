Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain Douglas Harvey GOODWIN. View Sign

GOODWIN, Captain Douglas Harvey February 1933 - March 9, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Captain Douglas Goodwin on March 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his father Douglas A. Goodwin, his mother Annie Goodwin (Conn) and twin brother Captain Donald Goodwin. He is lovingly survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years Violet Mary Goodwin, sons Kirk (Carol) and Kent (Gordon), daughter Dawn (David), grandchildren Kimberly (Micah), Clayton, Carson, Hailey, great-granddaughter Brooklyn, and sister Diane (Jim). Douglas grew up with a love of aviation passed on from his father who was a pioneer of aviation in northern Canada. He and his twin brother fulfilled their aviation passion with careers at Canadian Pacific Airlines/CP Air. Douglas retired in 1993 continuing his passion for travel with his wife. His love of family, fishing, and watching his beloved Vancouver Canucks as an original season ticket holder were passions that he held close through his life. His calm, kind, and compassionate demeanor will always be appreciated by his family. He will be truly missed and forever remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Douglas' memory to the Canadian Kidney Foundation of Canada. A Memory Page has been created at









