Caroline passed away peacefully in the early hours on Tuesday, November 19th in Richmond, BC.



Born in Bassano, Alberta, to John and Ruth Davis, Caroline moved with her family to Vancouver in the early 1940s. The eldest of four children, Caroline was a real go-getter in every sense of the word and, with the untimely passing of her father at an early age, she took on the role as family provider. Just a few years later, Caroline met her husband Douglas and they were happily married for 66 years.



After a short time in Winnipeg, the family made their home in Richmond, where she raised three sons, ran a successful real estate practice for close to 40 years, and remained a long-time community resident. Caroline may have retired from real estate but she always had her finger on the "pulse of the market" and was proud to have been a Realtor®.



Caroline had a love for gardening, trying new recipes, spending time at Secret Cove, and "creating" new rules for classic board games. Always the hardest worker in any room, Caroline was CEO, master chef extraordinaire, and the ultimate champion of her family!



Caroline is predeceased by her parents and brother, Bill. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Doug; sons, John (Barb), Lance (Sherry), and Scott (Kathy); brother, Norm (Renee); sister, Ruth; cousin, Hugh Lee (Karen); and grandchildren, Kurtis, Kaitlin (Dylan), Shayne, Marina, and Jamie, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.



A celebration of Caroline's life will be held in the new year.

