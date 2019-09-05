Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline nee Katalinic (Dragica Kathleen) MATONOVICH. View Sign Obituary

MATONOVICH, Caroline (Dragica Kathleen) nee Katalinic October 15, 1936 - August 17, 2019 We are the children of Caroline. We have been given an incredible mother who showed great love, wisdom, care and compassion. Her gift to us is the special part of her that will live in each of us. She was loving, giving and the most unselfish person we have known. A mother's love is the strongest bond and she showed this to us daily. The love that she has taught us will continue to grow and will only strengthen over time in our lives and in our memories. We know that she is in heaven and they have received a beautiful angel. Thank you Mom and we will always love you. We are the grandchildren of Caroline (Bubbie). We have been given a grandmother full of kindness, joy and love. The wonderful gift that you have instilled in our parents will live in each of us as well. She encouraged our dreams and praised our every success (small or big). Bubbie, you will always have a cherished place in our memories and our hearts. Caroline was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba on October 15, 1936 to John and Manda Katalinic, who immigrated from Croatia to create a better life for their family. In 1937, her family moved to Richmond, B.C. where she was raised and went to school. She had many friends growing up and had remained lifelong friends with many of them. After graduating from High School she worked in Richmond until she married and moved to Kamloops in 1958. Here is where she raised her 4 children. Mom worked very hard on the family orchard and made the best apple pies in the world. This was well received by her family and friends. She was an avid reader and loved her books. She was regularly exchanging books with friends that could be compared to the book club phenomena we have today. She had a real passion for helping others in need and was a strong advocate for supporting those from vulnerable populations. The most enjoyable part of her life was to watch her children and grandchildren grow, play and be involved in their activities. She so loved watching all of us perform in more ways than one. She is survived by her children, Lani (Doug) Malanchuk, Debbie Matonovich, Nicky (Kathy) Matonovich, Johnny (Sukh) Matonovich; her grand- children, Julia, Nicholas, Jayse, Raiya and John Matonovich (father of her children). She is also survived by her sister Mary Ann (Barrie) Hunt, brothers Joseph Katalinic and John Katalinic and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, John and Manda Katalinic, infant brothers Marco and Louis Katalinic. We would like to thank Dr. Hollman for her care and love to our mother and our family. Also, the loving care provided at the Ponderosa Lodge and Trinity Hospice. A private family service was held. Condolences may be sent to the family at





