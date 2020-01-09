Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn M. R Jones. View Sign Obituary

Carolyn Mae Reimer Jones



November 7, 1952 - December 19, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce Carolyn's sudden and unexpected passing at the age of 67.



Carolyn was a loving, wonderful, and thoughtful wife, mother, sister, and friend. Carolyn's lifelong commitment to her saviour, Jesus Christ, motivated and inspired her to draw closer to those on the margins and to bravely pursue questions of faithful living. She was a practical woman, loved music, and had a great sense of humour. Carolyn loved to think about and discuss how God's being and character could be experienced.



Carolyn was predeceased by her father and mother, Nicholas and Elizabeth Reimer. Carolyn will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 31 years, David; and her children, Nicholas (Donna), Mariel, and Matthew. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda (Ted) Martens, and will be missed by her siblings, Rose (Abe) Loewen, Marg (Les) Friesen, and Stan (Terry) Reimer; and in-laws, Russell (Catherine) Jones and Heather Jones. Many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Her friends will also remember her fondly.



There will be a memorial service held at Trinity Lutheran Church (7100 Granville Street, Richmond) on January 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am. If you would like to make donations in lieu of flowers, two organizations Carolyn loved are Journey Canada and Resist Exploitation Embrace Dignity (REED).

