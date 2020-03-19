EASTHOLM, Cecilia Josephine August 13, 1926 - March 2, 2020 Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord in Delta, BC. Cecilia was predeceased in 2006 by her beloved husband Lars of 53 years, parents Francis and Hannah (nee Lennard) Neighbour, sister Irene Martin, nieces Dawne Peters and Judy Martin. She is survived by her nephew Daryl Martin, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends from the community and her church. In 1962, along with Lars, Cecilia moved to Richmond, BC where they had a house built on Lancing Road. The couple was active in Maranatha Tapes and then their own companies, Trinity Tapes Inc. and Trinity Christian Tape Society. They ministered monthly for many years at Rosewood Manor and held Bible studies in their home. After Lars' passing, Cecilia continued to live in the home on Lancing, enjoying walks to Blundell Centre several times a week where she made many friends of the employees of the various stores. In 2015 Cecilia moved to Courtyard Gardens independent living; after a time spent at Richmond Hospital, she moved to Good Samaritan Society Delta View Care Centre. She was wonderfully cared for by the staff there for which we are so grateful. Interment at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre, 14831 28 Ave., Surrey, BC on March 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Union Gospel Mission.





