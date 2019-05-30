Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin Francis DRAKE. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

Colin Francis Drake, age 86, a long time resident of Richmond, BC, passed away May 19, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. Colin was born in Otaki, New Zealand and emigrated to Canada in 1966 and shortly met the love of his life Joan Coulter. They were married on September 2, 1967 and then welcomed their only child, Trevor in June of 1969. Colin was a pipe fitter by trade and worked on many projects in BC and Alberta. He was an avid biker, hiker and especially loved travelling with Trevor, far and wide in search for the perfect golf course! When his relatives from New Zealand came to visit, he enjoyed taking them on many road trips around BC, Alberta and even to Disneyland! Colin is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joan, son Trevor, his family members in New Zealand and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada. There will be no service but donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated ( www.alzheimer.ca ) Colin's family is very appreciative of the kind and compassionate care Delta View Care Home gave him and are still giving his wife Joan. We are so grateful for all the ways they kept Joan and Colin together during these last years. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Published in The Richmond News from May 30 to May 31, 2019

